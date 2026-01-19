BNP pays homage to Ziaur Rahman marking his birth anniversary

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) paid homage to its founder and former president Ziaur Rahman on Monday on the occasion of his 90th birth anniversary.

Marking the day, leaders and activists at all levels of the party, including members of the National Standing Committee, laid wreaths and offered fateha at the grave of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar of the capital.

The programme began at around 10:30am. BNP leaders paid tribute at the mausoleum and reiterated their commitment to building the Bangladesh envisioned by Ziaur Rahman. They also recalled various memories from the life of the late president and highlighted his patriotism.

Ziaur Rahman was born on this day in 1936 in Bagbari village of Gabtali upazila in Bogura. His father, Mansur Rahman, was a chemist by profession.

After spending his childhood and adolescence in Bogura and Kolkata, Ziaur Rahman moved to Karachi with his father at his workplace. Upon completing his education, he was commissioned as an officer in the Pakistan Military Academy in 1955.

Shaheed Ziaur Rahman, a man of a distinguished career, is widely recognised by the people of Bangladesh as the proponent of Bangladeshi nationalism and the founder of multi-party democracy. Although he began his career as a soldier, a defining feature of his life was his repeated emergence as a saviour during national crises. He personally took up arms in times of war and, after fulfilling his duty, returned to professional military life.

Around four and a half decades ago, driven by the needs of the time, Ziaur Rahman founded the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). The party he established later emerged as one of the country’s largest political forces under the leadership of his wife and former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia. Through Ziaur Rahman’s popularity and Khaleda Zia’s leadership qualities, she was elected prime minister three times and became one of the most popular leaders in the country.

A symbol of extraordinary patriotism, immense courage, honesty, integrity, and simplicity, Ziaur Rahman’s contributions to the nation are considered exceptional. He fought with remarkable bravery in the Khemkaran sector during the 1965 Indo-Pak war and later served as a sector commander during Bangladesh’s Liberation War.

Under his leadership, Bangladesh and its people gained greater recognition on the world stage, enhancing the nation’s dignity and earning international praise.

The honesty, dedication, and tireless efforts of Ziaur Rahman in both his military and political life are still remembered with deep respect. His identity as a true patriot remains universally acknowledged.

Over time, Shaheed Zia’s political philosophy and guidance have stood the test of time. The BNP, the political party he founded, has assumed state power several times in the post-independence period of Bangladesh.