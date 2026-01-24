Tarique offers prayers at younger brother Koko’s grave

BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman offered prayers at the grave of his younger brother Arafat Rahman Koko in the city on Saturday, marking his 11th death anniversary.

Tarique, along with his family members, visited the grave at the Banani graveyard this afternoon.

To mark the death anniversary, the BNP meanwhile organised a doa and milad mahfil at its central office in Naya Paltan around 11am.

Earlier in the morning, BNP leaders and activists led by Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi visited Koko’s grave in Banani.

Arafat Rahman Koko, a noted sports organiser and younger brother of Tarique Rahman, passed away on 24 January 2015 in Malaysia.