Free medical camp held in Bagerhat

A day-long free medical camp was held at the District Council Auditorium of Bagerhat today to mark the birth anniversary of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman.

Former President of Bagerhat Doctors Association of Bangladesh (DAB) Dr. SM Lutful Kabir presided over the program, organized by the Bagerhat unit of DAB.

Dr. Md. Mehedi Hasan, Treasurer of the DAB Central Committee, attended the event as the chief guest.

BNP-nominated candidate for Bagerhat Sadar-1 (Bagerhat-Kachua), Barrister Sheikh Md. Zakir Hossain, formally inaugurated the camp this morning.

Speakers at the event highlighted the humanitarian and patriotic ideals of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman and emphasized the importance of continuing initiatives to support the health of the common people.

During the day-long camp, experienced doctors from across the country provided free medical services to thousands of patients and distributed essential medicines.

Among others present were Bagerhat District BNP Convener Engineer AT M Akram Hossain Talim, DAB Senior Joint Secretary General Professor Dr. AKM Khalequzzaman (Dipu), DAB Advisor Dr. Rafiqul Haque Bablu, Professor Dr. Rafiqus Salehin, Khulna Divisional Organizing Secretary Dr. Enamul Haque, Khulna Divisional Co-Organizing Secretary Dr. Md. Rabiul Islam Tuhin, Bagerhat 250-Bed Hospital Superintendent Dr. Asim Samaddar, and Bagerhat Civil Surgeon Dr. Mahbubul Alam.