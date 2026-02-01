Publication of two poetry books by poet Rahmat Ali held in London

S K M Ashraful Huda:

A discussion and publication event on two poetry books by poet and journalist Muhammad Rahmat Ali has been held in London.

A discussion was held on his poetry books ‘Bilater Brishti’ and ‘Ami Jhokon Chole Jabo’ in the presence of British Bangladeshi writers, poets and literary figures at the event held at the Darpan Media Centre in East London on Saturday (January 31) evening.

The event was presided over by poet Asma Matin, Vice Chairman of London’s Darpan Book Club and Assistant Secretary of the UK Bangla Reporters Unity.



The event was attended by former president of UK Bangla Reporters Unity Dr. Ansar Ahmed Ullah, Vice-president of London Bangla Press Club Ahad Chowdhury Babu, President of UK Bangla Reporters Unity Muhammed Shahed Rahman, Presenter Dr. Kamrul Hasan, Professor Misbah Kamal, Journalist Misbah Jamal, Poet Dr. Azizul Ambia, community leader Abul Hossain, Sawda Mumin, anti-apartheid movement leader Abdul Mukit, Abu Chabur, Mayera Taiba, Absar Hossain and Shahidul Islam, among others.

The speakers in the discussion said that the poetry of poet Muhammad Rahmat Ali reflects deeply and sensitively the pain of exile, the pull of roots, memories, love, and self-discovery. His poetry is a significant addition to contemporary expatriate Bengali literature.

He has had a variety of experiences in his life abroad and has already spent 50 years in journalism. Now, poet Rahmat Ali needs to focus on writing his own autobiography.

In her speech as the president of the event, poet Asma Matin said,

Such literary events are very important to sustain the Bengali language and literary practice in the diaspora. It plays a helpful role in keeping the new generation connected to Bengali literature and culture. He expressed hope that such literary events will continue in the future as well.

Poet Muhammad Rahmat Ali, the author of both books, said, “The experiences of exile, unspoken pain, and unfading memories are the main elements of my poetry.”

These two poetry collections are essentially documents of the feelings of people living in exile. The love and sympathy of the readers inspires me to write.