Jamaat chief pledges state-funded higher education for women

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr. Shafiqur Rahman has announced a landmark policy pledge to provide state-funded education for women up to the Master’s level, asserting that the upcoming election marks a decisive shift toward a “New Bangladesh.”

Speaking at a massive electoral rally at Bir Muktijoddha ground in Cox’s Bazar on Monday, the leader of the 11-party alliance outlined a vision focused on women’s empowerment, strict anti-corruption measures, and meritocratic governance.

Addressing the crowds ahead of the February 12 polls, Dr. Shafiqur emphasized that a Jamaat-led government would prioritize the dignity and safety of women in their homes, on the streets, and at workplaces.

He framed the upcoming election not merely as a routine political exercise but as a historic mandate to fulfill the aspirations of the “July Revolution” and bid farewell to 54 years of recurring fascist politics.

He urged voters to show a “red card” to oppression and vote for the alliance’s “Scales” symbol to secure a safe nation for women and future generations.

The Jamaat chief took a hardline stance on corruption, promising to recover an estimated tk 2.8 trillion BDT (approximately $23 billion) allegedly laundered abroad—a sum he noted is four times the size of the national annual budget.

He employed a sharp metaphor regarding his anti-corruption strategy, stating his government would “catch the head, not the tail,” targeting the masterminds rather than low-level offenders.

He assured the public that recovered funds would bypass the accounts of presidents or ministers and go directly into the public treasury for national development.

In a separate rally earlier in the day at Moheshkhali, Dr. Shafiqur highlighted the economic potential of the region, suggesting that the full implementation of the Matarbari Deep Sea Port could propel Bangladesh past the economic status of Singapore or Hong Kong.

He lamented that Cox’s Bazar has lagged behind due to corrupt leadership and promised to establish a public university in the district to produce skilled human resources.

He also clarified his stance on youth development, rejecting the concept of unemployment allowances in favor of creating dignified employment, stating that the youth are the future pilots of the nation.

Dr. Shafiqur also provided instructions regarding the unique dual-voting system for the upcoming election, which includes a referendum.

He described the “Yes” vote in the referendum as a vote for freedom and progress, while equating a “No” vote with slavery and a return to dynastic autocracy.

He called for a merit-based society where “a rickshaw puller’s talented child can become Prime Minister,” rejecting the entitlement of political dynasties.

Concluding his tour, he urged vigilance against vote-rigging and expressed confidence that February 13 would herald the dawn of a new, unified Bangladesh.