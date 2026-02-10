Former Bishwanath upazila chairman, BNP Leader Suhel Ahmed Chowdhury dies

Former Sylhet district BNP vice-president and two-time chairman of Bishwanath upazila Parishad, Suhel Ahmed Chowdhury, died after suffering a cardiac arrest while heading to an election rally in Bishwanath, Sylhet.

The incident occurred on Monday (February 9) afternoon as he was joining a procession in support of BNP-nominated Sylhet-2 parliamentary candidate Tahsina Rushdir Luna, whose election symbol is the paddy sheaf.

Witnesses said the procession marched through major roads of Bishwanath municipality and reached near the rally venue at New Market when Suhel suddenly fell ill and collapsed around 3:30 pm. Party activists and relatives rushed him to North East Medical College Hospital in Dakshin Surma, where doctors declared him dead at about 4:00 pm.

Confirming the matter, his relative Mohammad Ali Shipon said Suhel lost consciousness near the meeting venue while on his way to the rally. He was taken for emergency treatment, but died before further medical care could be provided.

His death has cast a pall of grief across Bishwanath upazila, with party leaders and local residents expressing shock at the sudden loss.