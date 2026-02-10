Tarique Rahman concludes election campaign by visiting parents’ graves

BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman concluded his election campaign for the 13th Jatiya Sangsad election late Monday night by visiting the graves of his parents BNP founder Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia after a full day of consecutive public rallies in the capital.

From morning until evening, Tarique Rahman took part in a series of BNP-organized election rallies at key locations across Dhaka.

His final day’s campaign began in the morning with a public rally at the Banani Kamal Ataturk Avenue playground in the Dhaka-17 constituency.

He then addressed successive rallies at Kalabagan Krirachakra Ground in Dhaka-10, Pir Jangi Mazar Road in Dhaka-8, Basabo Tarun Sangha Ground in Dhaka-9, Jatrabari Shaheed Faruk Road in Dhaka-5, Jurain Dayaganj Road in Dhaka-4 and Dhupkhola Field in Dhaka-6.

As the final programme of the day, he joined an election rally at Lalbagh Balur Math (former Azad Field) in the Dhaka-7 constituency at around 6:00 PM.

After completing the rally, Tarique Rahman went to the mausoleum of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar at around 11:00 PM.

Standing beside the graves of his father and mother, he offered Fateha and prayed to Almighty Allah, raising his hands in supplication. He then stood silently for some time in front of the graves.

Senior BNP leaders, along with local party leaders and activists, were present during the visit.