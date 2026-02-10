Election environment ‘very positive’: EU Chief Observer

The 13th national parliamentary election environment is ‘very positive’, said European Union election observation mission chief Ivars Ijabs.

”The current electoral environment is very positive. Although there are some areas that require discussion, overall the situation is encouraging. Short-term EU observers will be dispatching today,” said the EU Chief at a press briefing at Hotel InterContinental on Tuesday.

The EU chief observer said that the European Union is placing emphasis on a participatory election, ensuring the inclusion of minorities and women.

”We are looking forward to observing a credible, trusted and participatory election.”

He said the EU Election Observation Mission will publish its preliminary report on February 14, which will provide detailed findings.

A delegation of seven members of the European Parliament has also arrived in Dhaka as part of the mission. Observers from Norway, Switzerland and Canada are participating as well.