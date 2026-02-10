EU deploys 200 observers to monitor election

Ahead of the 13th National Parliamentary Election, 200 election observers from the 27 member states of the European Union (EU) begin field-level work across the country from Tuesday.

The EU Election Observation Mission Bangladesh 2026 confirmed the deployment in a statement issued on Monday.

Following completion of training, the observers are being deployed nationwide to monitor election-day activities, vote counting and the compilation of results.

In the meantime, 90 short-term observers from Europe have already arrived in Bangladesh. In addition, 35 more international observers from the EU diplomatic community and partner countries are joining, further expanding the scope of observation.