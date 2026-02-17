15 power gel sticks, 17 electric detonators recovered in Sylhet

Members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) recovered 15 sticks of power gel and 17 electric detonators from Zakiganj upazila in Sylhet.

Lt Col Md Jubayer Anwar, Commanding Officer of Zakiganj Battalion (19 BGB), confirmed the matter in a press release issued on Monday afternoon.

According to BGB, the explosives were recovered on Sunday night during a joint operation conducted by Zakiganj Battalion (19 BGB) and Rapid Action Battalion-9. The operation took place in the Rayganj area under Kajalsar Union of Zakiganj Upazila.

The power gel sticks and electric detonators were found abandoned, wrapped in polythene, behind the Raygram passenger shed near the Atgram Petrobangla Point. No individuals connected to the recovered explosives were found at the scene.

Authorities said that joint investigations by BGB and RAB-9 are ongoing.

Lt Col Jubayer Anwar further stated that the explosives have been handed over to Zakiganj Police Station under a general diary (GD) for further legal proceedings. He added that intelligence operations and border security drives by Zakiganj Battalion (19 BGB) will continue to maintain law and order and ensure border security.