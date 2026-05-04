HC issues rule over compensation for 208 expatriate ‘July fighters’

The High Court has issued a rule asking the authorities to explain why 208 expatriates, who returned to Bangladesh after allegedly facing detention and punishment abroad for their involvement in the July movement, should not be awarded Tk25 lakh each as compensation.

A High Court bench comprising Justice Fatema Najib issued the rule on Monday.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment, along with other concerned officials, have been directed to respond to the rule.

The writ petition was heard by Barrister H M Sanjid Siddiqui on behalf of the petitioners.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Barrister H M Sanjid Siddiqui said that among the 208 individuals, 57 migrant workers had been sentenced in the United Arab Emirates during the July protests. He added that all 208 returnees, including the 57 convicted workers, have been recognised by the government as “July fighters”.