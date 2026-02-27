Doctors to get postings based on preference: Health minister

Health and Family Welfare Minister Sardar Md Sakhawat Hossain has said that doctors will be given postings according to their preferences, but that they must regularly conduct field visits and cannot remain confined to their offices.

He made the remarks on Friday afternoon while speaking to journalists after an exchange meeting with all government officials of Monohardi upazila in Narsingdi district.

The minister said that swift recruitment measures will be taken to fill vacant posts in the health sector based on requirements.

He further stated that community clinics will be made fully operational by ensuring adequate manpower so that mothers can receive all primary healthcare services there.

In addition, he said initiatives have been undertaken to activate hospitals that are currently underperforming due to shortages of staff and medical equipment.