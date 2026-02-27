Local govt elections will be our second fight: Jamaat ameer

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman has said that his party achieved three major gains in the recent national election and is now preparing for what he described as a “second fight” in the upcoming local government polls.

Shafiqur made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at a “Shura and Executive Council Members’ Training Camp” organised by the Sylhet district unit of Jamaat at a community centre in Sylhet on Friday noon.

Shafiqur said, “We have gained three benefits in this election. First, for the first time, a meaningful unity has been formed under the leadership of Jamaat. In the past, we joined alliances under others’ leadership. This time it was under ours.”

He added, “Second, for the first time, Allah has entrusted us with the responsibility of the main opposition party. Third, we have fought simultaneously against six forces in this election. I am not naming them—you all know who they are. We have now understood the combined strength of those six forces.”

The event was presided over by Sylhet district Jamaat Ameer Maulana Habibur Rahman.

Shafiqur further said, “The Bangladesh of the future will be a Bangladesh of Islam, a Bangladesh for people yearning for liberation.”

Instructing party leaders and activists to begin preparations for the local government elections, he said, “Our first battle was the national election. Our second fight will begin with the local government elections. In this struggle, not a single position should remain vacant for us.”