Gold hits Tk2,65,414 per bhori after big jump

Gold prices in the country have increased sharply, with the price of 22-carat gold rising by Tk4,374 per bhori.

With the latest hike, the price of 22-carat gold now stands at Tk2,65,414 per bhori (11.664 grams), according to a notification issued by the Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS) on Saturday morning.

The new prices came into effect from 10:00am on Saturday.

As per the revised rates, 21-carat gold is being sold at Tk2,53,342 per bhori, while 18-carat gold costs Tk2,17,125 per bhori. The price of traditional-method gold has been set at Tk1,77,701 per bhori.

BAJUS also stated that a mandatory 5 percent government VAT and a minimum 6 percent making charge, set by the association, must be added to the selling price. However, the making charge may vary depending on the design and quality of the jewellery.

Earlier, on February 23, BAJUS last adjusted gold prices, increasing the rate of 22-carat gold by Tk2,216 to Tk2,61,040 per bhori.

Meanwhile, silver prices have also been increased. The price of 22-carat silver has risen by Tk175 to Tk6,882 per bhori.

In addition, 21-carat silver is being sold at Tk6,532 per bhori, 18-carat silver at Tk5,599 per bhori, and traditional-method silver at Tk4,199 per bhori.