Pakistan coaching staff land in Dhaka ahead of ODI series

The coaching and support staff of the Pakistan national cricket team arrived in Dhaka on Saturday to begin preparations for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Bangladesh.

A five-member contingent landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around noon via Sri Lankan Airlines, marking the start of Pakistan’s build-up to the series scheduled in Mirpur.

The early-arrival group is led by head coach Mike Hesson, who is joined by bowling coach Ashley Noffke, fielding coach Shane McDermott, physiotherapist Cliff Deacon, and strength and conditioning coach Grant Luden.

The coaching staff travelled directly to Dhaka from Sri Lanka after Pakistan’s Super Eight exit in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

While the support staff have begun their groundwork in Bangladesh, Pakistan’s players are currently training in Karachi. The squad is undergoing an intensive camp at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Center before flying to Dhaka on 8 March.

The visitors are expected to hold their first full practice session on 10 March ahead of the opening ODI.

All three matches of the series will be staged at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, scheduled for 11, 13, and 15 March.

Pakistan’s touring party also includes acting team manager Irtaza Kumail, who has stepped in as regular manager Naveed Akram Cheema is unavailable due to family reasons.

The broader support staff features batting coach Hanif Malik, performance analyst Talha Ejaz, media manager Syed Naeem Ahmed, security manager Salman Liaquat, team doctor Dr. Wajid Ali Rafai, and masseur Muhammad Ehsan.