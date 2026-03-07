BNP aims to end negative culture in parliament, says Salahuddin Ahmed

Home Minister and BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed on 7 March said that the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) intends to break away from the “toxic culture” previously witnessed in the National Parliament.

Speaking to journalists at the BNP Chairman’s Gulshan office on the final day of a training workshop for newly elected Members of Parliament (MPs), the minister expressed hope that the nation would feel reassured by future parliamentary sessions.

“We want to erase the negative legacy created in parliament in the past,” Salahuddin said. “The people will see the kind of parliament they have long desired.”

During the workshop, senior leaders discussed the constitution, rules of procedure, customs, and conventions of the House with the new legislators. Salahuddin noted that the training also drew examples from the parliamentary practices of strong global democracies.

Referring to the fresh batch of lawmakers, the Home Minister likened their development to a child learning a fresh culture from birth. He emphasised that the party is preparing these “green” MPs to steer clear of past malpractices and focus on fulfilling public expectations.

“If they start without the burden of bad habits, they will adopt the right education more effectively,” he added. The government is prioritising these training sessions to ensure that the new representatives remain committed to serving the people through constructive democratic engagement.