PM Tarique holds meetings on jute, energy sectors on holiday

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman worked at his office on Saturday despite it being a weekly holiday, continuing a series of weekend workdays since assuming office.

This marks the third consecutive Saturday that the prime minister has attended office at his workplace in Tejgaon in the capital after taking oath as head of government.

Among those present at the Prime Minister’s Office were Public Administration Adviser Ismail Jabiullah, Economic Affairs Adviser Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir and Education and Expatriates’ Welfare Adviser Mahdi Amin.

The Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Saleh Shibli, Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Rumon and other senior officials of the office were also present.

PM Tarique arrived at the office around noon and spent a busy day holding several meetings. At around 12:00pm, Director General of the Bangladesh Jute Research Institute, agronomist Nargis Akhtar, met the prime minister to discuss expanding the diversified use of jute products and broadening their market.

Later at about 2:30pm, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, adviser for power, energy and mineral resources, held a meeting with the prime minister. The discussion focused on reducing costs in the power and energy sectors and ensuring efficient energy management.

Meanwhile, PM Tarique has also arranged an iftar gathering at the state guesthouse Jamuna in honour of Islamic scholars, religious leaders and orphans. He is scheduled to attend the event after leaving his office.