Bangladesh marks Commonwealth Day

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

Bangladesh joined countries across the Commonwealth on Monday, 9 March to celebrate Commonwealth Day with cultural events, school activities and faith-based servic

Observed on the second Monday of March each year, Commonwealth Day brings together the 56 member states of the Commonwealth, representing nearly a third of the world’s population, in a shared moment of reflection and celebrati

This year’s theme, “Unlocking opportunities together for a prosperous Commonwealth,” highlights cooperation among member nations to improve lives through initiatives such as job creation and expanding access to quality education.

In his Commonwealth Day message, King Charles III, Head of the Commonwealth, said the day comes at a time of “great challenge and great possibility”, noting that the Commonwealth’s spirit is often most evident during difficult times. The King, members of the Royal Family, ministers and dignitaries attended the traditional multi-faith Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London, hosted by the Royal Commonwealth Society.

Shirley Botchwey, in her first Commonwealth Day message, said the occasion was both “a celebration and a promise”, calling on Commonwealth nations to choose cooperation, dialogue and partnership in addressing global challenges.

Events marking the day are taking place across member countries and in diaspora communities worldwide. Across Bangladesh and in Bangladeshi communities abroad, the day is being marked as part of the country’s continuing engagement with the Commonwealth and its shared values of cooperation, democracy and development.