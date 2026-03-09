UK Bangla Reporters Unity organizes discussion on Women’s Day and Independence, holds Iftar

Bangla Mirror desk:



The UK Bangla Reporters Unity organized the annual Iftar Mahfil, Basic Training in Journalism, discussions ahead of Independence Day 2026 and International Women’s Day, and separate discussions on the significance of Ramadan: Zakat, Fitra.

Muhammed Shahed Rahman, President of UK Bangla Reporters Unity and Special Correspondent of Bangla Mirror New & Editor Uk Bangla Guardian, presided over the journalism training, iftar gathering and topic-based discussion held in the hall of a restaurant in East London on Saturday March 7.



The meeting, presentation by Abdul Basir, General Secretary of UK Bangla Reporters Unity and Editor of ABC Bangla News & Sub Editor- Bridge Bangla24, was addressed as the chief guest by Councillor Suluk Ahmed, Speaker of the London Borough of Tower Hamlets Council.

At the beginning of the separate programs, the Basic Training in Journalism session was addressed as guest speakers by Politika News Editor-in-Chief Tanvir Ahmed, ATN Bangla UK Head of News Saiyem Chowdhury, London Bangla Press Club Assistant Secretary Abdul Qadir Chowdhury Murad, and photographer GR Sohel

Jannatul Ferdous Doly, Organizing and Training Secretary of UK Bangla Reporters Unity, delivered the welcome speech at the training session.



In anticipation of Bangladesh’s Independence Day on March 26, the main speaker at the discussion session titled “The Role of Expatriates in the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971” was freedom fighter Faizur Rahman Khan.

The guest of honor was Professor Osama Khan, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Aston University.

The main article in this episode was read by A. Rahman Oli, Assistant Secretary of Reporters Unity and Editor of Channel NRB UK.

The guests who spoke at the discussion were popular actor Swadhin Khasru, veteran journalist and former president of UK Bangla Reporters Unity Matiar Chowdhury, former speaker Ahbab Hossain, editor of Swadesh Bidesh Batirul Haque Sardar, assistant editor of Janmat Musleh Uddin Ahmed, and president of Bangladesh Press Club UK Shakir Hossain.



Other speakers included former president of Reporters Unity Professor Shajidur Rahman, shottobani reporters Jamal Khan and Abdus Sattar, Jagannathpur Times news editor Mirza Abul Kashem, Dial Sylhet editor Suhel Ahmed, and Bangla Sanglap reporter Imran Talukder.

In anticipation of International Women’s Day on March 8, the main article in the discussion titled “Women’s Struggles in Britain and the Success of British Bangladeshi Women” was read by Asma Matin, Assistant Secretary of Reporters Unity, essayist and poet.

The guest speakers in this episode were – International Speaker, Physician, Senior News Reader, Columnist – Dr. Zaki Rezwana Anwar, PhD, Writer and Data Expert and Popular Novelist Amina Tabassum, Lecturer at King’s College London Dr Renasha khan, Senior Producer Urmi Mazhar, Community Activist Amina Ali.

Among others who spoke were – UK Bangla Reporters Unity Senior Vice President and Bhatir Kantho Editor Imdadun Khanam, Reporters Unity Vice President and Bishwa Bangla News Chair Shaheda Rahman, community activist Najma Rahman, Smriti Azad, Hafsa Noor, Deepa Haque, etc.

On the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, S K M Ashraful Huda, Vice President of Reporters Unity and Assistant Editor of UK Bangla Guardian, read the main article in this episode of the discussion, prayer and iftar gathering on the topic of “The Significance of Ramadan: Zakat and Fitra”.

Islamic scholar Maulana Abdul Quddus spoke as the main speaker in this session.

Recitation from the Holy Quran by Hamza Rahman.