Bangladesh seeks greater Turkish investment, cooperation in defence sector

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam on Monday sought greater Turkish investment in Bangladesh and expressed readiness to facilitate such engagement.

She also highlighted the growing defence cooperation between the two countries and underscored the importance of ‘continued collaboration’ in capacity building, and defence industry cooperation.

The issues were discussed when Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Ramis Şen paid a courtesy call on the State Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The State Minister sought Türkiye’s support for Bangladesh’s candidature for the Presidency of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly for the term 2026–2027.

Ambassador Şen conveyed that the Republic of Türkiye would extend its support to Bangladesh’s candidature, said the MoFA.

He congratulated the State Minister on her recent appointment and reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to further deepening the longstanding friendship and partnership between the two countries.

During the meeting, the State Minister warmly welcomed the Ambassador and underscored the excellent bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Türkiye, which are rooted in shared values, cultural affinity, and deep-rooted civilisational bonds.

The discussions focused on further strengthening bilateral cooperation in key areas.

Both sides noted with satisfaction the positive momentum in bilateral trade and emphasised the shared objective of increasing the trade volume between the two countries.

The State Minister expressed appreciation to the Turkish government for its humanitarian support to the forcibly displaced Rohingyas sheltered in Bangladesh and for its consistent support to Bangladesh in international forums.

She also expressed hope that Türkiye will play a key role in the repatriation of the Rohingyas to Myanmar.

The State Minister welcomed the growing cultural and educational engagement between Bangladesh and Türkiye and highlighted the popularity of Turkish culture in the country.

He proposed the establishment of a full-fledged cultural institute in Bangladesh to further promote Turkish heritage.

In response, the Turkish Ambassador referred to the existing proposal for the establishment of the Yunus Emre Institute at the University of Dhaka and noted that the initiative could gradually expand, starting initially as a language training institute and potentially developing into broader cultural programs in the future.

The State Minister also expressed the hope that, once the Parliament of Bangladesh sits in, efforts would be made to rejuvenate the Bangladesh-Turkey Parliamentary Friendship Group to further strengthen legislative and people‑to‑people ties, noting the role such friendship groups play in enhancing bilateral cooperation and parliamentary diplomacy.