Masud Karim appointed as Deputy Director in Maritime Safety Division at IMO

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

London, 7 March: Marine Chief Engineer Dr A K M Masud Karim (21E) has been appointed as Deputy Director in the Maritime Safety Division at the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), the specialised agency of the United Nations (UN) based in London.

In this prestigious position, Dr Karim will supervise critical areas such as cargo safety, maritime regulatory systems, and the work of three key IMO sub-committees dealing with global maritime safety standards. His appointment reflects both his deep technical expertise and his longstanding contribution to the international shipping community.

Dr Masud Karim, born in Chapai Nawabganj and a former student of Harimohan Government High School and Rajshahi Government College, graduated from the Bangladesh Marine Academy in 1986 and began his career as an Engine Cadet with Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC). He later earned his Class One Marine Engineer certification from South Tyneside College, UK, strengthening his professional foundation in marine engineering and ship operations. In his relentless pursuit of excellence, he furthered his education by earning an MBA degree from the Open University. Over the years, he has served with several national and international shipping companies and gained extensive experience in ship inspection, classification, and maritime safety.

He joined Germanischer Lloyd (GL) as a surveyor in 2005 and later became Managing Director of Germanischer Lloyd Bangladesh Limited in 2011, succeeding the distinguished maritime leader C. F. Zaman. During his career, Dr Karim has also worked on international shipbuilding projects in China and India, contributing to the development of modern shipbuilding and classification standards.

Dr Karim has amassed a wealth of multifaceted experience serving as a Marine Surveyor and subsequently as the Head of Maritime Security and MLC within the UK’s Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

His new role at IMO marks a proud moment for Bangladesh’s maritime community. In separate statements, colleagues and well-wishers congratulated him on this extraordinary achievement and prayed for his continued success and recognition in advancing global maritime safety.