Tower Hamlets joins London-wide idling action campaign

The London Borough of Tower Hamlets is taking part in the London-wide Engine Off, Every Stop campaign, working alongside Camden and Hounslow councils to tackle air pollution caused by vehicle engine idling.

The campaign delivers a clear message to drivers across the capital: engine idling harms your health and the health of those around you.

Engine Off, Every Stop forms part of the Idling Action London project, funded by the Mayor of London’s Air Quality Fund. The initiative aims to reduce avoidable engine idling, which remains a significant contributor to local air pollution and climate change.

The impact of engine idling on public health

Idling vehicles emit harmful pollutants, including nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) and fine particulate matter (PM₂.₅). Exposure to these pollutants is linked to serious health conditions such as asthma, heart disease, chronic bronchitis and cancer. Children, older people, pregnant women and those with existing respiratory conditions are particularly vulnerable.

While outdoor air pollution levels in the UK have fallen significantly in recent years, and most parts of London now meet legal limits for NO₂ and PM₂.₅, research shows that there is no safe level of exposure to air pollution.

The Royal College of Physicians’ 2025 update, A Breath of Fresh Air: Responding to the Health Challenges of Modern Air Pollution, estimates that around 30,000 deaths across the UK will be attributable to air pollution in 2025. In London alone, more than 4,000 people are estimated to die prematurely each year due to long-term exposure to air pollution.

The report also highlights the wider economic impact, estimating that air pollution costs the UK between £27 billion and £50 billion annually through healthcare costs, lost productivity and reduced quality of life, including impacts associated with conditions such as dementia.

This evidence underlines the importance of continuing to reduce pollution from all sources to protect public health and reduce long-term costs to society.

Councillor Shafi Ahmed, Cabinet Member for the Environment and Climate Emergency, said:

“Air pollution remains one of the most serious public health challenges facing our borough, particularly for children, older residents and those with existing health conditions.

“Switching off your engine when parked is a simple action that makes an immediate difference. That’s why we’re proud to support the Engine Off, Every Stop campaign. We want to encourage drivers in Tower Hamlets to play their part in protecting public health, improving air quality and tackling the climate emergency.”

A simple action with immediate impact

Engine Off, Every Stop promotes a straightforward action that makes an immediate difference: switching off a vehicle’s engine when parked reduces exposure to harmful exhaust emissions for drivers, passengers and nearby communities.

The campaign is expected to reach millions of people across London and will play a role in reducing idling hot spots and vehicle-related pollution across the capital.

Further information

This phase of the Idling Action London project runs from April 2024 to March 2027 and is funded by the Mayor of London’s Air Quality Fund. The programme is jointly led by the London Borough of Camden and the London Borough of Hounslow on behalf of 21 London local authorities.

The public campaign, launched in January 2025, has already generated more than 60 million combined impressions across radio, online and out-of-home advertising. A refreshed winter phase of the campaign will launch in November 2025.

For more information visit the campaign website. For guidance on air quality and idling, visit our website.