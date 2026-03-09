Tower Hamlets becomes first London borough to join the National Parking Platform

Michelle Boshoff-Turner, NPP Engagement Manager joined Cllr. Shafi Ahmed, Cabinet Member for Environement and the Climate Emergency to unveil new signage pointing residents to the new simpler parking system.

Tower Hamlets has today joined the National Parking Platform (NPP), becoming the first London borough to do so and the latest local authority to offer drivers flexibility in how they pay for parking.

From today, drivers can pay for parking across the borough using their preferred app, including RingGo, PayByPhone, JustPark, and others, creating a simpler system for everyone.

The NPP is not another app for you to download; it’s a database that works in the background to connect the apps drivers already use to council parking services.

Here’s how it works for residents: Imagine you’re parking near Victoria Park for a family day out. Instead of downloading and signing up for another parking app, you simply open the one you already use – for example, RingGo – enter the location code displayed on the relevant sign, and pay as normal.

Behind the scenes, the National Parking Platform connects your chosen app to Tower Hamlets’ parking system which gives you a seamless experience without extra steps.

Cllr Shafi Ahmed, Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Emergency, said:

“This is a great innovation that truly puts residents first. Joining the National Parking is one way we’re modernising our streets as well as making everyday life easier for people. Drivers will have the freedom to use the apps they already know without being locked into a single system. The flexibility means less hassle for commuters, more convenience for visitors, and better support for local businesses.”

Sarah Randall, interim CEO of National Parking Platform, said:

“Tower Hamlets joining the National Parking Platform is a clear signal of how parking is evolving. The NPP enables councils to move away from single-provider models and offer drivers genuine choice, creating a more flexible and customer-focused parking system. We are delighted to have them join the NPP.”

For more information, visit the National Parking Platform website.