PM opens nationwide canal excavation programme in Dinajpur

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman inaugurated the nationwide programme to excavate and re-excavate rivers, canals and water bodies on Monday in Dinajpur aimed at improving irrigation, boosting agricultural production and strengthening water management.

The premier opened the excavation of 53 canals across the country by initiating the excavation of the 12-kilometer Sahapara Canal in the Balrampur area in Kaharole upazila of the district.

He formally launched the initiative by cutting soil with a spade at 12:27 pm. Later, he planted a sapling of a tree on the bank of the Sahapara Canal.

LGRD Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Social Welfare Minister Dr AZM Zahid Hossain, Water Resources Minister Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee and Disaster Management and Relief Minister Asadul Habib Dulu and State Minister for Water Resources Forhad Hossain Azad were present at the event, among others.

Earlier, the Prime Minister arrived at Syedpur Airport by air from Dhaka and he later travelled by road to the programme venue on the bank of the Sahapara Canal here.

The BNP-led government has undertaken the programme in line with its election manifesto to excavate and re-excavate about 20,000 kilometres of rivers, canals, water bodies and reservoirs across the country over the next five years.

In the first phase, the initiative has been simultaneously launched in 54 districts across the country.

The Prime Minister took the programme following the footsteps of his father, Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman, who had introduced a nationwide canal excavation initiative during his tenure.

The programme played a significant role in boosting rural economy, agricultural production and irrigation facilities, and the current initiative is seen as a continuation of that effort.

After inspecting the Sahapara-Balrampur canal on Friday afternoon, Women and Child Affairs and Social Welfare Minister Dr AZM Zahid Hossain said that the excavation of this 12-kilometer-long canal in Sahapara will benefit about 350,000 people.

It will provide protection from flash floods and help ensure irrigation facilities during the dry season, he added.

Noting that the programme will be implemented in coordination with the Ministry of Water Resources, the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief and the BADC, Dr Zahid said not only excavation, but also canal bank protection, dam construction and tree plantation programmes will be taken up.

Arrangements will be made to use the canal water scientifically so that agricultural production increases and the economic condition of the local people improves, he added.