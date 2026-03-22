Automatic signals to be introduced at railway crossings: Agri Minister

Agriculture, Livestock and Food Minister Mohammad Amin Ur Rashid has declared to introduce of automatic signal systems at railway crossings passing over highways in the wake of the horrific bus-train collision in the Paduarbazar Bishwa Road area of the district.

“Multiple investigation committees have been formed to properly investigate the incident and necessary measures will be taken to uncover the real cause of the accident,” he told reporters after visiting the spot on Sunday.

At least 12 people were killed and 10 others injured in a tragic road accident under a flyover of Bishwaroad in Paduar Bazar of Jangalia area of Cumilla Sadar Dakkhin upazila of the district last midnight.

The accident occurred when the Dhaka-bound ‘Chattogram Mail Train’ hit a passenger bus while the driver of the bus tried to cross a rail line in the area.

Rashid said that all measures have been taken to ensure the treatment of the injured. If necessary, the critical injured will be sent Dhaka or outside the country for better treatment, he added.

In addition, he said, the families of the deceased are being given an immediate grant of Taka 25,000 each.

After inspecting the accident site, the minister went to the Cumilla Medical College Hospital to inquire about the injured and spoke to the doctors and gave instructions to further strengthen the medical activities.