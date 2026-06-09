US Ambassador Christensen meets Opposition Leader Shafiqur Rahman

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Brent T Christensen has held a courtesy meeting with Opposition Leader and Ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Dr Shafiqur Rahman.

The meeting was held at the Opposition Leader’s office in the National Parliament Building on Tuesday (9 June) at 11:30am.

The ambassador was accompanied by Political and Economic Counselor Eric Geelan and Political Officer Hermanoschy Bernard.

The meeting was held in a warm and cordial atmosphere. Discussions focused on Bangladesh’s overall political and economic situation following the election, the upcoming national budget, prospects for bilateral trade and investment, and various aspects of Bangladesh–United States relations, along with other issues of mutual interest.

The two sides also exchanged views on the development of democratic institutions, good governance, economic cooperation, and a range of regional and international issues. Both parties expressed optimism about further strengthening existing ties based on mutual respect, cooperation, and understanding.

Also present at the meeting were the Opposition Leader’s Foreign Affairs Adviser, Barrister Mir Ahmad Bin Qasem Arman, and Foreign Affairs Advisory Team member Ali Ahmad Mabrur.