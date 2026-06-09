US envoy pays courtesy call on PM’s Defense Adviser

A three-member delegation from the United States, led by US Ambassador to Bangladesh Brent T Christensen, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister’s Defence Adviser Brig Gen (retd) Dr AKM Shamsul Islam on Monday.

The meeting was held at the Defence Adviser’s office at the Armed Forces Division in Dhaka Cantonment, according to an ISPR press release.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the longstanding bilateral relations between Bangladesh and the United States, as well as various issues of mutual interest.

They also held detailed discussions on enhancing military-level cooperation, exchanging professional experiences and expanding joint training activities between the two countries.

The Defence Adviser recalled the long-standing friendly relations between Bangladesh and the United States and expressed hope that cooperation in the defence sector would continue to grow further in the coming days.

The US Ambassador highly appreciated the professionalism of the Bangladesh Armed Forces and their contributions to United Nations peacekeeping missions.

The meeting is expected to further strengthen defence cooperation and friendly relations between Bangladesh and the United States, the release added.