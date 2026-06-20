Hockey legend Abdus Sadeque passes away

Bangladesh hockey legend Abdus Sadeque passed away on Saturday morning at Continental Hospital in Gulshan, Dhaka. He was around 79.

He breathed his last at about 8AM while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The first janaza for Abdus Sadeque will be held after Asr prayer at Baitus Sobhan Mosque in Bashundhara’s I-block. A second janaza follows Sunday at 10.30AM at Banani DOHS Field.

The hockey legend left behind two sons, a daughter and a host of well-wishers to mourn his death.

The Bangladesh Hockey Federation has mourned his death.