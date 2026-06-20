PM Tarique assures giving support to investors for revival of closed state-owned factories

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has assured investors of full government support for revival of the closed and loss-making state-owned factories.

“We want you to move forward and prosper. We will support you in every possible way,” he said while addressing investor business leaders at a roadshow organised for local and foreign investors at his office in Tejgaon.

Industries, Textiles and Jute ministries and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) jointly organised the event to attract investment for revival of the non-performing and closed factories, PM’s Deputy Press Secretary Mostafa Zulfiquar Hasan said.

Speaking on the occasion, Tarique said primary responsibility of a political government is to remove obstacles and create pathways to overcome the challenges.

However, he said the government alone cannot accomplish this task. “The reality is that we cannot solve all problems at once. But it is possible to address them gradually and systematically,” he said.

Referring to the more than three-hour discussion at the event, the prime minister said, “I will simply say- let us work together to bring about change.

There are problems and there are challenges. But we have also realised that if we all work together, we can overcome these difficulties.”

During the event, detailed information on 44 factories was presented before the business leaders and investors.

The presentations highlighted the factories’ locations, existing infrastructure, investment incentives, transportation connectivity, and potential for production expansion.

Business representatives later participated in an open discussion session, where they shared their views and raised nearly 50 questions, which were answered by the relevant authorities.

Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Commerce, Industries, and Textiles and Jute Minister Khandakar Abdul Muktadir, PM’s Finance and Planning Adviser Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology and Science and Technology Adviser Rehan Asif Asad, BIDA Executive Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun, Bangladesh Bank Governor Md Mostaqur Rahman, Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary ABM Abdus Sattar and senior officials from relevant ministries and divisions were present.

Leading business figures from major industrial groups including PRAN-RFL, ACI Limited, Walton, Meghna Group, Runner, TK Group, BRAC, Nabil Group, Square Group, Transcom Group, Akij Group, and Lal Teer attended the event.

Representatives from several Japanese organisations and companies participated in the event as well.

They are Marubeni Corporation, Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Sumitomo Corporation, MUFG Bank Limited, Mitsui & Co (Asia Pacific) Pte Ltd, Sojitz Asia Pte Ltd, JETRO Bangladesh Office, and officials from the Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh.