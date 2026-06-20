Double delight for Dutch in 5-1 rout of Sweden

An early double from Brian Brobbey, two more in the second ​half for Cody Gakpo and a ‌late goal from Crysencio Summerville helped the Netherlands notch up an impressive 5-1 win over ​Sweden at the World Cup on Saturday.

Brobbey, ​chosen ahead of record scorer Memphis Depay, ⁠scored twice in the opening 17 ​minutes to give the Dutch the early ​initiative and two goals in a seven-minute spell soon after the break from Gakpo put them ​into an unassailable lead.

Substitute Anthony Elanga ​pulled one back in the 59th minute of a ‌free-flowing ⁠game but it proved only a consolation for Sweden rather than sparking a fightback, and the Dutch rout was complete when ​Summerville slalomed ​his way ⁠to the edge of the box to net and finished ​neatly in the final minute.

The Netherlands top ​Group ⁠F with four points while Sweden stayed on three after two matches, having ⁠beaten ​Tunisia 5-1 in their opener.

Japan ​and Tunisia meet in Monterrey later on Saturday.