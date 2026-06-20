Ariful unveils book on distinguished personalities of Sylhet

Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Ariful Haque Chowdhury today unveiled the book titled “Sylheter Kritijan”, a special compilation highlighting the glorious roots of Sylhet and the immortal achievements of its distinguished predecessors, including Sufi saints, eminent politicians, scientists, litterateurs and patriotic heroes born in the region.

The book was formally unveiled at a grand ceremony held at the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) this morning.

Speaking as the chief guest, Minister Ariful said that alongside the biographies of 113 distinguished personalities of Sylhet featured in the book, there are many other educators, litterateurs and bureaucrats who have made outstanding contributions to society.

He said books should also be written in the future documenting their unique works and contributions.

Urging the dissemination of this glorious history among the younger generation, the minister said, “I would request that these books written on the distinguished and accomplished people of Sylhet be kept in every library so that our youth can easily learn about this history.”

“However, merely making books available will not be enough; we must also take effective steps to promote regular reading habits among young people,” he added.

Referring to the overall development of Sylhet, he said the people of the region have not received the level of development they deserve in return for their contributions to the country.

“Now we all need to raise our voices on this issue,” he said, calling on all distinguished personalities, politicians and bureaucrats from Sylhet to work together responsibly for the region’s overall development.

In his welcome address, editor and publisher of “Sylheter Kritijan” Alauddin Al Azad said the sole inspiration behind the publication was to place the present and future generations before the mirror of history so that they can discover their roots and realize that their ancestors left behind a glorious and enviable legacy not only for themselves but also for the country and the nation.

Among others, Jatiya Sangsad Whip Alhaj Md. G. K. Gaus, MP, Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission Chairman Jalal Ahmed, Chief Adviser of Bangladesh Bichitra and noted economist Dr Kazi Khaliquzzaman Ahmad, as well as distinguished personalities from different professions and journalists from the Sylhet region, were present at the function.