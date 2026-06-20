Bengali films at The Garden Cinema this July

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

The Garden Cinema in Holborn will once again mark South Asian Heritage Month this July with a programme celebrating South Asian cinema, featuring newly restored classics, anniversary screenings, acclaimed contemporary films, live music, expert introductions and filmmaker Q&As.

A highlight of the season will be a screening of London Boys, followed by a Q&A with the documentary’s directors. The film explores the experiences and identities of second-generation British Bengali men growing up in East London.

The cinema’s Members’ Choice screening will showcase a newly restored version of Satyajit Ray’s acclaimed but lesser-known masterpiece Days and Nights in the Forest. The screening will include a pre-recorded introduction by filmmaker Wes Anderson, a long-time admirer of Ray’s work.

In addition, members will have the opportunity to attend a free screening of Days and Nights in the Forest on 16 July as part of the month-long celebration.