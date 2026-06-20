Redbridge Community Trust UK Holds Executive Committee Meeting

Redbridge Community Trust UK held its Executive Committee meeting on Monday 18th June 2026, at Apple Real Estate, Newbury Park, Redbridge.

The meeting was presided over by Senior Vice President Afsor Hussain Anam and facilitated by the Trust’s President, Mohammed Ohid Uddin.

The meeting opened with a recitation from the Holy Qur’an by Imam Mikdad, followed by a welcome speech from media personality Misbah Jamal.

The main agenda was to celebrate local students who achieved outstanding results in A-Levels and GCSEs. The committee held further discussions on identifying the venue, time, date, catering, trophies and other arrangements for the awards event. It was confirmed that the celebration will be held on Sunday, 20th September 2026 at Ford Sports and Social Club.

Members present included Vice President Faruk Uddin, General Secretary Shaheen Chowdhury, Niaz Chowdhury, Golam Md Rafique, Dr Syed Mashuk Ahmed, Moheuddin Alamgir, Alin Chowdhury, Mohamed Amin, Kamrul Hossain Delwar, Rezaul Karim Raju, Mohammad Shumon Chowdhury, Nasir Uddin, Abdul Ahad (Guest), Luthfur Rahman Sayad (Guest), and other committee members.