MV Banglar Joyjatra finally crosses Strait of Hormuz

Bangladesh Shipping Corporation’s (BSC) vessel MV Banglar Joyjatra has finally crossed the Strait of Hormuz after being stranded in the Persian Gulf region for more than three and a half months due to the conflict between the United States and Iran.

The vessel successfully passed through the strategic waterway at around 3:00am on Tuesday and is now heading towards Fujairah Port in the United Arab Emirates for refueling and other necessary procedures.

BSC Managing Director Commodore Mahmudul Malek confirmed the development, saying the ship crossed the Strait of Hormuz safely with all 31 Bangladeshi sailors and crew members on board.

Additional Chief Officer Pronoy Saha, who is serving on the vessel, also confirmed the successful transit through a text message.

According to BSC, MV Banglar Joyjatra entered the Persian Gulf via the Strait of Hormuz on 2 February. After loading steel coils at a Qatari port, the vessel arrived at Jebel Ali Port in the UAE on 27 February.

The following day, tensions escalated into a full-scale conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel, prompting Iranian authorities to impose strict restrictions on commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

After unloading its cargo at Jebel Ali on 11 March, the vessel was scheduled to travel to Kuwait. However, due to growing security concerns, BSC decided to move the ship away from the conflict zone. The vessel subsequently loaded 37,000 tonnes of fertilizer at Saudi Arabia’s Ras Al Khair Port for delivery to Cape Town, South Africa.

Despite being ready to depart, the vessel remained stranded at Ras Al Khair because of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Following a ceasefire announcement between the United States and Iran, the ship left Ras Al Khair on 8 April for Cape Town. However, it was stopped again by the Iranian Coast Guard while attempting to transit the strait on 10 April.

The vessel then sought shelter at the outer anchorage of Mina Saqr Port in Oman.

BSC said that after a recent breakthrough in diplomatic relations between Iran and the United States, and following sustained diplomatic efforts by the Bangladesh government, the vessel was finally able to cross the Strait of Hormuz.

Built in 2018, the bulk carrier has a capacity of 38,894 deadweight tonnes (DWT). It is currently proceeding towards the waters of Fujairah Port, where bunkering operations and clearance formalities will be completed.

BSC also confirmed that all 31 crew members remain safe and in good health.

According to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), around 1,600 vessels are still stranded in waters surrounding the Strait of Hormuz. Iran closed the critical shipping route shortly after the conflict began on 28 February, declaring that no vessel would be allowed to pass without its permission.

With recent progress in efforts to ease regional tensions, MV Banglar Joyjatra successfully completed its long-awaited passage through one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints.