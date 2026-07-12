Flood death toll rises to 51, over 10 lakh people affected

Continuous heavy rainfall, flash floods from upstream and landslides have further worsened the flood situation in seven districts across the country’s south-eastern and north-eastern regions.

So far, 51 people have died and another 39 have been injured in flood-related incidents, the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief said in an updated report on Sunday.

The disaster has affected 10,22,963 people, with 2,67,918 families remain marooned by floodwaters, the report said. In addition, 44,457 people have taken refuge in shelters set up for those affected.