Experts urge following Bangladesh roadmap to ILO in amending labour law

Experts on Sunday underscored the need for following Bangladesh roadmap to International Labour Organization (ILO) for the upcoming labour rules and labour law reforms.

They made the remarks at a programme organised by IndustriAll Global Union (IGU) in collaboration with IndustriAll Bangladesh Council (IBC) at Asia Hotel in the capital.

IBC President Kutubuddin Ahmed gave welcome address in the event while its Secretary General Babul Akhter moderated the function.

IGU National Consultant Mohammad Nazrul Islam presented the keynote paper titled “Reflection of roadmap on the Bangladesh Labour (Amendment) Act 2026” during the event.

During a panel discussion, panelists focused different issues including labour law reform, trade union registration, labour inspection and enforcement, and anti-union discrimination, and unfair laobur practices and violence against workers.

Speaking at the event, Executive Director of the Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILS) Syed Sultan Uddin Ahmed said labour rules and labour law should be reformed as per the Bangladesh roadmap to ILO, and by the finding of field level situation.

Razekuzzaman Ratan, member of the Rules Drafting Committee, stressed for taking necessary steps to ensure easy registration process of trade union.

IBC member Nazma Akter urged for stopping all kinds of workers’ harassment.