Parliament, UNFPA join hands for rights of women, youth

The Bangladesh Parliament and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) have reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the rights of women, girls and young people through stronger legislative action and closer institutional cooperation.

The commitment came at an orientation workshop organised jointly by the Parliament Secretariat and UNFPA for newly elected members of parliament from both the treasury and opposition benches in Dhaka on Sunday.

The workshop highlighted the crucial role of lawmakers in helping Bangladesh harness its demographic dividend, achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and fulfil its commitments under the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD).

Addressing the event, Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad said the parliament has a central role in translating policy priorities into effective legislation. He stressed the need for greater investment in girls’ education, family planning, reproductive healthcare and skills development for young people, noting that many of these priorities would require parliamentary initiatives and legislative support.

The programme featured discussions on population dynamics, maternal and reproductive health, gender equality, youth empowerment and the prevention of child marriage.

Dr M Shahidul Islam, chief of demographic data and intelligence at UNFPA Bangladesh, outlined the country’s demographic outlook, saying Bangladesh has a unique opportunity to benefit from its demographic, gender and longevity dividends through strategic investments in young people, women’s economic participation and healthy ageing.

MP Fahima Nasrin highlighted the continuing challenges of gender-based violence and child marriage, calling for stronger legal protections, sustained investment and survivor-centred support systems.

MP Dr Mahbubur Rahman emphasised the importance of strengthening maternal and reproductive health services, including expanding access to quality sexual and reproductive healthcare and building climate-resilient health systems, particularly for vulnerable communities.

Deputy Secretary Dr Mohammad Golam Mostafa presented the objectives and planned activities of the project aimed at strengthening parliament’s capacity on population and development issues.

Deputy Speaker Kayser Kamal chaired the workshop, while Chief Whip Nurul Islam Moni and Parliament Secretary Md Golam Sorwar Bhuiyan also addressed the participants.

UNFPA reiterated its commitment to supporting the parliament in strengthening the country’s legislative framework on issues affecting women, girls and young people. The agency said it would continue to provide technical support for dialogue and reforms related to the Child Marriage Restraint Act, the Prevention and Protection from Domestic Violence Act, legislation on preventing workplace sexual harassment and other laws promoting gender equality and sexual and reproductive health and rights.

The workshop formed part of an ongoing initiative to strengthen Parliament’s capacity to integrate population and development issues into legislative processes through evidence-based policymaking and informed parliamentary action.