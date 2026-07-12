Shakib named Bangladesh Tigers’ Icon Player

Bangladesh’s premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been named the Icon Player of Bangladesh Tigers for the upcoming Asian Legends League. The former Bangladesh captain, who is currently featuring in Major League Cricket (MLC) in the United States, will now also take part in the new six-team tournament.

Bangladesh Tigers will begin their campaign against Indian Royals on 31 July.

Their second match will be against Sri Lankan Lions on 1 August, followed by a clash with Afghanistan Pathans on 3 August.

Shakib’s side will then face Pakistan Panthers before taking on Asian Stars in their final group-stage match on 7 August. If all goes according to plan, the final will be held on 10 August.

Other Bangladesh Tigers players expected to feature in the tournament include Rubel Hossain, Nazmus Sadat, Nasum Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Ziaur Rahman, Elias Sunny, Abdul Hasan Raju and Ashiq Ahmed Ratul.