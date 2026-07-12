‘Siir Siir’-famed DJ Sanjoy set to perform in Dhaka

Bangladeshi-origin DJ and music producer Sanjoy Deb, who gained global recognition after performing the official FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony track “Siir Siir”, is set to perform in Dhaka for the first time since his appearance on football’s biggest stage.

Sanjoy will headline a special live performance at Shah Cement Fan Fest 2.0, a six-day football and entertainment festival organised by Triple Time Communications. The event will take place from 14 to 20 July at Kamal Ataturk Park in Banani, with the internationally acclaimed DJ taking the stage on the festival’s closing day, 20 July.

Organised to celebrate the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals and final, the fan fest will feature live screenings of the matches, concerts, DJ performances, interactive fan activities, and a range of entertainment programmes for football enthusiasts.

Born on 18 December 1991 in Srimangal, Moulvibazar, Sanjoy Deb spent most of his childhood in San Jose, California, after his family moved to the United States. Although he earned a business degree from San Jose State University, his passion for music began at an early age and eventually shaped his professional career.

Over the years, Sanjoy has built an impressive international career while maintaining strong ties to Bangladesh’s music industry. He has collaborated with several prominent Bangladeshi musicians, including Habib Wahid, Tahsan Khan, and Xefer Rahman, blending contemporary electronic sounds with South Asian musical influences.