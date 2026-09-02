President urges US to ease visa bond rules for travellers

President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has urged the United States to review and ease its existing visa bond system for Bangladeshi businesspeople and genuine tourists travelling to the country.

He made the call when US Ambassador Brent T Christensen paid a courtesy call on him at Bangabhaban on Wednesday morning.

During the meeting, the President recalled US investment and cooperation in Bangladesh’s agricultural sector, including support for the Bangladesh Rice Research Institute and Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute. He urged increased US investment and cooperation in the sector.

The President also highlighted the investment and important role of US energy company Chevron in Bangladesh’s energy sector and called for greater US investment in the sector.

He said Bangladesh has significant potential in information technology, infrastructure, healthcare and high-tech industries, stressing the importance of technology and skills transfer in these sectors.

Mirza Fakhrul sought continued US support for the safe, dignified and sustainable repatriation of the Rohingyas to their homeland. The US ambassador assured continued support and stressed the need to strengthen cooperation with ASEAN countries.

The ambassador congratulated Mirza Fakhrul on assuming office as President.

Thanking the ambassador, the President described the US as one of Bangladesh’s key development and trading partners, saying bilateral trade relations were playing an important role in the country’s economic development.

He said Bangladesh believes in maintaining friendly relations with all countries and expanding bilateral and multilateral cooperation based on independence, sovereignty, national interest, mutual respect and equality.

Referring to the bilateral trade agreement between Bangladesh and the US, the President described it as an important step in expanding trade ties. He, however, said there was scope to make the agreement more balanced and mutually beneficial, considering the economic realities and interests of both countries.

The US ambassador reiterated his country’s interest in further deepening and broadening relations with Bangladesh.

The President’s secretary and senior officials were present at the meeting.