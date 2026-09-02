Kareena Kapoor’s Ivory Cape Set Is The Easiest Festive Outfit To Recreate This Season

Kareena Kapoor Khan just proved that festive dressing does not need to be loud and heavy all the time. She recently stepped out in an ivory cape top set by Anamika Khanna and the whole look feels like something you could actually copy without spending hours getting ready. There were no heavy embroidery, no bling, just clean lines and great fabric. And here is how she made an all-white outfit look festive-ready.

The set is built around a straight kurta in soft ivory fabric, with a row of delicate buttons running down the front and a touch of subtle embroidery near the neckline. It is simple but the detailing keeps it from looking plain. Under the kurta, she wore matching wide-leg pants in the same ivory shade, giving the whole outfit a smooth and monochrome finish from top to bottom.

The real star of the look has to be the cape. Made of sheer organza, it flows from the shoulders all the way down, pooling on the floor when she sits. It is not a heavy, structured cape but a very light and almost weightless one – which is what makes it feel easy to wear rather than like a costume.