BGB personnel’s hanging body recovered along Sylhet border

Police recovered the hanging body of a BGB personnel from Minatila Border Camp tower in Jointapur upazila of Sylhet district early Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Jamil Ahmed, a member of Sylhet BGB-48 Battalion. He served at Minatila BoP.

Mahbubur Rahman Molla, officer-in-charge of Jointapur Police Station, said Jamil might have hanged himself from the tower of the Minatila BoP sometime in the early morning.

However, the reason behind the death could not be known immediately.

The body was sent to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College and Hospital morgue.