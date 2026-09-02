12kg LPG cylinder price cut by Tk 13 for Sept

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has set new prices for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for September. The retail price for a 12-kilogram (kg) LPG cylinder has been reduced to Tk 1,585 from Tk 1,598.

The regulator announced the price adjustment on Wednesday (September 2).

Under the revised structure, prices for other cylinder sizes have also been refixed: 5.5 kg at Tk 727, 12.5 kg at Tk 1,652, 15 kg at Tk 1,982, 16 kg at Tk 2,114, 18 kg at Tk 2,378, 20 kg at Tk 2,642, 22 kg at Tk 2,907, 25 kg at Tk 3,303, 30 kg at Tk 3,964, 33 kg at Tk 4,360, 35 kg at Tk 4,624, and 45 kg at Tk 5,945.

BERC stated that the new rates will come into effect from 6:00 PM today (Wednesday). The prices will remain in force until further notice.

The commission adjusts LPG and autogas prices monthly based on international market rates and related operational costs.