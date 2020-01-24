Big Indian investment coming to Bangladesh

Bangladesh will see more investment from neighbouring country in the future as it has been containing a very favourable environment for Indian investors, said Dinesh Kumar Khara, Managing Director of State Bank of India.

IBCCI President Abdul Matlub Ahmed, who presided over the meeting, requested Dinesh Kumar to set up a full-fledged branch of State Bank of India in Joshore, said a press release.He stressed the importance of developing a country based loan policy for Bangladesh in order to make Indo-Bangla trade more dynamic. He also emphasised on re-launching of International Pre Approved Open Term Loans.

Besides, he urged Dinesh Kuma to enhance credit facilities to the North East states of India so that the trade between two sides could increase at a significant rate.

IBCCI’s board members and C. Venkat Nageshwar, Deputy Managing Director and BRS Satyanarayan, Chief General Manager of International Banking Group, were present on the occasion.