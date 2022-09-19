Queen’s life of service praised at historic funeral

The Queen’s life-long sense of duty has been remembered in her state funeral service at Westminster Abbey.

The Dean of Westminster, who led the service, expressed gratitude to a congregation of 2,000 people including world leaders and royalty.

King Charles III led a sombre procession behind his mother’s coffin from Westminster Hall to the abbey.

The Queen’s coffin will now be taken to Wellington Arch, at London’s Hyde Park Corner, to the solemn toll of Big Ben.This is the first state funeral to be held since Sir Winston Churchill’s in 1965.

The service was filled with traditional church music and readings from the Bible.

As the Queen’s coffin entered Westminster Abbey the choir sang lines, known as the Sentences, put to music which has been used at every state funeral since the early 18th century.

The Queen’s coffin was conveyed – in the first of three processions throughout the day – from Westminster Hall where she was lying in state since Wednesday.

At a private family service later, the Queen will be buried alongside her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, at the King George VI memorial chapel, located inside St George’s Chapel.