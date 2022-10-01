Bangladesh reports five Covid-19 deaths, 480 positive cases

Bangladesh today reported five Covid-19 deaths while it recorded 480 coronavirus positive cases during the same period.

“Bangladesh reported 15.28 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 3,141 samples were tested during the last 24 hours,” a daily statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

During the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus infection in Dhaka district and the capital is 385 while two Covid-19 deaths were reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 29,368 people and infected 20,25,677 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 19,65,631 after another 443 patients were discharged from the dedicated hospitals during the last 24 hours.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 97.04 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.45 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.