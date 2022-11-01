13th year celebrating the best of the British Bangladeshi community.

Bangla Mirror Desk:

London, Monday 31st 2022 – The official launch of The Bangla Mirror Group British Bangladeshi Who’s Who 2022 publication and award gala dinner will take place in the prestigious Meridian Grand on Tuesday 8th November 2022.

The Bangla Mirror Group, publisher of the British Bangladeshi Who’s Who publication, held a press conference on Monday 31st 2022 in East London to announce the launch of the much anticipated publication.

The first British Bangladeshi Who’s Who was published in 2008 to celebrate community recognitions.. There is fine unsung talent in the community and the British Bangladeshi Who’s Who takes pride creating a benchmark to hail these individuals and their successes. To continue the legacy this year is set to raise the bar with following on from the success and subsequent annual launch gala dinners, attended by prominent figures in politics, government, business and media.

This year promises to be the best to date. There will be exciting new cream of the crop individuals, the publishers have unearthed in this year’s publication and several eagerly anticipated awards. The event will attract many high profile dignitaries; celebrities and guests coming together to recognise and celebrate the British Bangladeshi Community.

Abdul Karim Goni, Founder of the publication said “the Publication and Awards Ceremony are now an important date in the calendar for British Bangladeshis. I am thrilled that our brainchild to recognise our community has reached its first milestone. We have reached our first milestone as we celebrate the 13th year of this publication and launch gala dinner”. From the humble beginning, the publication and gala event have firmly positioned themselves as leader in overall and all-inclusive celebration of British Bangladeshi Community and at an exponential rate. We have unearthed some of the real gems of our community. As it grows we also find the challenge of limiting the number of profiles to a sensible quantity because the reality is that there are just so many successful British Bangladeshis, all with their own unique stories. However the publication features what we believe to be a good selection of individuals from various walks of life representing the wealth of success to be celebrated amongst this unique and wonderful community. I hope you enjoy this edition and I hope this is the first of many milestones for our publication”.

Suhana Ahmed – Executive Editor of the British Bangladeshi Who’s Who said, “This year we celebrate the 13th year of this important publication. The publication has really gone from strength to strength. When it started the Founders could have only dreamt of this publication continuing and growing at the rate it has. It amazes me that thirteen years on we continue to unearth some real talent in our community. Of course all of this is possible because of the foundations laid down by the first generation to whom we are ever indebted. I hope you enjoy this year’s publication and appreciate the success of our award winners and I hope you will continue to support us for many years to come.

The Bangla Mirror Group started publishing the first English weekly newspaper for the British Bangladeshis known as ‘Bangla Mirror’ in October 2002. Since then the organisation has rapidly expanded and also publishes the highly successful British Bangladeshi Who’s Who, an annual publication that list the profiles of the best of the British Bangladeshi community in the UK.

Readers can log on to www.bbwhoswho.co.uk and find the 2008 to 2022 list. The publication recently achieved one of its many recognition of success from Biman, the national flag carrier of Bangladesh.

Among those who were present in the press conference are,Dr Zaki Rezwana Anwar newscaster Channel S; Secretary of London Bangla Press Club Taysir Mahmud; Kazi Arif, Director prime estate agents; Tapan Saha, Managing Director ACC Tax Consultancy; Abu Rafian, Director Rosenburg Financial Services; Aliur Rahman, CEO London Tea Exchange; Zahirul Islam, Director AH & Z Associates Ltd; Chairman of JMG air Cargo Monir Ahmed, Khoyrul Shaheed, Fundraising manager of human relief foundation; M A Malique,Director of Bluestone finance groupas well as community activists and representatives from Bengali electronic, print and online media.

Who’s Who team, Shoeb Kabir, Ahad Ahmed,Barrister Anawar Babul, Koyes Uddin, Mohammed Ali, Faruk Miah MBE, Tanvir Hasan, Sajia Afrin Choudhury and others were also present at the press conference.

The 2022 publication and gala dinner is sponsored and supported by numerous organisations and businesses, which include our lead partner Meridian Grand.

The event will be managed by Pearl Advertising.

The media partners of the gala dinner includes: Channel S TV, G10 Design & printers, Impress Media,. The chosen official charity partner for this year’s event is Human Relief Foundation .

The event is supported by Rosenburg Financial Services, Prime Estate Agent, ACC Tax Consultancy, London tea exchange, AH & Z Associates Ltd, Dream Spas, NRB Holiday Resort, JMG air Cargo, Apex Accountancy, Bluestone Finance, Purple I, Eurasia food Service and Unisoft .

Organisations h Vantage Accident management, Citygate Accountant, IBCO, Mira Garden Hotel, APG Property Management, Priyo, Brit Bazaar, Abel Care, Everard Construction Managment Ltd and Rescue Aid.

The Bangla Mirror Group is indebted to those who have supported this publication and continuing to do so, as without the community’s support the publication and gala event of such magnitude would never be possible.