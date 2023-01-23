ICC Women’s T20 WC: Bangladesh leave Dhaka for South Africa

The Bangladesh team left Dhaka for South Africa Monday evening to play the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

The Bangladesh team has always struggled to meet expectations in this event, but this time they are determined to make a lasting impression.

The World Cup will commence on February 9, and the Bangladesh team left early for South Africa to make sure that they have enough time for match preparation.

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana today expressed her optimism about the team’s chances in the World Cup.

“We won a match in the World Cup years ago. But this year, we know we have the potential to pull off a few victories. All we need is a strong start and the right momentum,” she said.

The wickets in South Africa differ significantly from those in Bangladesh. So, the Bangladesh team may struggle to adapt to unfamiliar conditions.

The Tigresses had an intensive training camp in Khulna in preparation for the World Cup. Nigar is confident that the rigorous camp will help the team adjust to the difficult conditions and perform well in the tournament.

In the initial round, Bangladesh will play four matches in Group A. On February 12, they will face Sri Lanka at Newlands, Cape Town.

The Tigresses will play Australia at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on February 14t. They will then take on New Zealand at Newlands in Cape Town on February 17 before concluding their group stage campaign with a match against South Africa at the same venue on February 21.

Bangladesh squad

Nigar Sultana Joty (Captain), Marufa Akter, Dilara Akter, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana, Rumana Ahmed, Lata Mondol, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Ritu Moni, Disha Biswas, Sobhana Mostary

Standby: Rabeya, Sanjida Akther Maghla, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Sharmin Akter Supta