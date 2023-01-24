Global Covid-19 cases now over 673 million

The overall number of Covid-19 cases around the world has now surpassed 673 million, with a sudden surge of cases in Asia and some other parts of the world.

According to the latest global data, the total Covid-19 case count mounted to 673,506,825 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,748,110 this morning, AP reports.

The US has recorded 103,888,296 Covid-19 cases so far, while 1,129,145 people have died from the virus in the North American country, both highest counts around the world.

India reported 94 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths in 24 hours, the union health ministry data on Monday showed. While active cases have declined to 1,934, the South Asian country’s total coronavirus cases have reached 4.47 crore so far. The overall death toll stood at 5,30,735 since the onset of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, China reported nearly 13,000 Covid-related deaths in hospitals between January 13 and 19, after a top health official said the vast majority of the population had already been infected.

Covid-19 situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh reported 12 more Covid-19 cases in 24 hours till Monday morning.

With the new cases, the country’s total caseload rose to 2,037,456, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,441 as no new fatalities were reported.