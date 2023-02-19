‘Khaleda would be able to take part in politics, but not in polls’

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia will not be able to contest in the next general election because of her conviction for corruption, Law Minister Anisul Huq said on Sunday.

However, it is her personal matter whether she will take part in politics or not. The government will not interfere in this regard, he said.

The law minister was talking to reporters after attending an orientation course for assistant judges held at Judicial Administration Training Institute (JATI) in the city.

“The constitution states that any person who has been sentenced to two years of imprisonment cannot take part in election. There is nothing new to say,” said Anisul.

The BNP leader has been convicted of cases of corruption in Zia Orphanage Trust and sentenced to 10 years in jail. In another corruption case involving Zia Charitable Trust she has been given seven years of imprisonment.

Her sentences have been suspended on humanitarian grounds because of her poor health.